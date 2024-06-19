Independent TV
Inside $100,000-a-night Dubai hotel suite where Beyoncé and Jay-Z stay
Take a look inside the luxurious $100,000-a-night Dubai hotel suite where Beyoncé and Jay-Z famously stayed.
Atlantis The Royal's Royal Mansion is nicknamed the "Beyonce suite" because the music superstar and Jay-Z were its first guests.
Managing director Tom Roelens gave CNBC a first-class exclusive tour of the suite, which not only boasts up to 16 bedrooms, but also comes with gold razors and combs.
The suite also has Louis Vuitton china and a ping-pong table.
Access to the suite is from its very own private elevator.
