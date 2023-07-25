Climber scales communications tower to rescue bald eagle with trapped wing

A bald eagle was rescued from hanging hundreds of feet above the ground after getting its wing stuck in a communications tower in New Jersey on 7 July.

Rescue teams spent five hours freeing the bird after it became entangled in the tower’s ice shield.

Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office coordinated rescue efforts with the SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and certified tower climbers.

Sheriff Shaun Golden, of Monmouth County, said: “Each person and agency involved played an important role in bringing this helpless bird to safety.”

The bald eagle was was later taken to a rehab center.