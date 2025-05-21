Eamonn Holmes appeared to fall off his chair live on GB News on Wednesday morning (21 May).

The 65-year-old broadcaster was presenting Breakfast With Eamonn and Ellie when a loud crashing sound rang out as he was out of shot.

Holmes said: Eamonn was heard saying: "I'm fine, fine, fine, carry on, carry on," as Ellie Costello and Charlie Rowley continued the programme just before 6:15am.

The broadcast then cut to advertisements.

After the break, Holmes joked: "I'm alive," and blamed the wonky wheels on his chair.

"It was a bit of a shock for me because I had a fall two weeks ago in my bathroom that hospitalised me."