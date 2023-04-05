Tigers, meerkats and squirrel monkeys take part in Easter egg hunt at London Zoo

Sumatran tigers, meerkats and squirrel monkeys have all taken part in an Easter egg hunt at ZSL London Zoo.

The seasonal event saw some of the zoo’s animals follow special trails to find treats.

Sumatran tiger cubs Crispin and Zac followed a cinnamon-scented trail to locate cardboard eggs, while the meerkats foraged through sand and rocks to find eggs filled with moss and crickets.

The zoo’s Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkeys, meanwhile, were treated to colourful eggs hanging in their treetop home, stuffed with sweet potato, sweetcorn and peas.

