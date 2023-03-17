Ed Begley Jr and daughter take public transport to Oscars in environmental tradition

Ed Begley Jr and his daughter, Hayden Carson Begley, used Los Angeles’ public transport network to travel to the Oscars ceremony on Sunday, 12 March.

It is the third time the pair have done so, in an environmentally-conscious tradition.

They were pictured proudly flashing their subway cards on the Academy Awards red carpet.

Only 7 per cent of LA residents use public transport, according to the Neighborhood Data for Social Change platform at the University of Southern California.

