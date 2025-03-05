Elephant captured walking up couple’s driveway on Ring doorbell camera

An African elephant casually walks up a couple’s driveway and stops for a midnight snack in this incredible Ring doorbell footage.

The moment was captured on Deon Geldenhuys and his wife Kim Smith’s Ring security camera at their home close to a wildlife estate in South Africa.

The footage shows the elephant standing in the residential driveway, before breaking off branches for a snack.

Deon has also spotted a lioness walking past his study in the middle of the day.

Other animals captured on the battery home security cameras include a giraffe reaching for treetop, a civet enjoying a tasty snack and a porcupine displaying its quills.