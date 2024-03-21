Watch: First human with brain chip plays computer game with his mind

Elon Musk’s brain-chip company Neuralink has released footage which shows its first patient to receive a brain chip playing chess online.

Noland Arbaugh, who was paralysed below the shoulders after a diving accident, received the chip implant in January.

In a nine-minute livestream on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Arbaugh uses the cursor to play chess online with nothing but his thoughts.

Neuralink released a nine-minute video on Wednesday, 21 March, in which the patient appears to move a cursor across a laptop screen.

The video shows him playing chess and turning off the laptop’s music.