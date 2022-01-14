British teen named Europe's best Elvis impersonator

A British teen is all shook up after being named Europe’s best Elvis impersonator, years after he did his first impression in a jumpsuit made by his nan.

Emilio Santoro, 19, has been crowned the European Elvis Tribute Artist Champion and was introduced to ‘The King’ by his grandparents when he was a toddler, learning his mannerisms by studying videos.

Emilio, of Weston-super-Mare, Somerset, says being named the best Presley impersonator in Europe is a “dream come true”.

