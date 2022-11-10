Independent TV
Showing now | Lifestyle
00:39
Martin Lewis shares checklist on how to cut your energy usage at home
Martin Lewis has shared his “get your house in order” checklist on the latest episode of his cost-slashing ITV show.
Using a huge screen to illustrate his points, he explained his key everyday tips to cut down on household costs on The Martin Lewis Money Show Live.
Among his pieces of advice are to invest in “tactical curtains” to keep the heat in at night, to check the temperature of your fridge and freezer, and to avail of a free water-saving shower head.
Watch this video to hear about the MoneySavingExpert founder’s “one-degree challenge.”
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
02:00
Craziest moments from US midterm election night
00:41
Midterms 2022: What's happened in the Senate?
02:10
Six states and their key races to watch for the 2022 midterms
00:46
Egyptian MP removed from Cop27 meeting for shouting at hunger striker’s sister
00:38
Cop27: Many Republicans think climate crisis is a 'hoax', says Nancy Pelosi
01:27
Murderer Steven Craig smokes cigarette as police arrest him for Reservoir Dogs inspired attack
00:56
Nancy Pelosi swarmed after Cop27 speech in Egypt
01:16
Cop27: Nancy Pelosi says ‘you have to throw a punch for the children’ amid climate crisis
00:37
Just Stop Oil: Drivers get out of vehicles in standstill M25 traffic near Heathrow
00:40
Storm Nicole: Moment 18ft wave dwarfs fishing pier
01:23
Driver deliberately brakes and swerves in front of ambulance on emergency call
00:38
Cop27: Many Republicans think climate crisis is a 'hoax', says Nancy Pelosi
00:56
Nancy Pelosi swarmed after Cop27 speech in Egypt
00:33
Smirking Biden says it would be fun to watch Trump and DeSantis ‘take on each other’
01:01
Biden says Elon Musk's ties to other countries should be 'looked at'
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
01:49
Gareth Southgate explains why James Maddison made England’s 26-man World Cup squad
00:55
World Cup: England's 26-man squad announced by Gareth Southgate
01:17
World Cup in Qatar 'not safe for someone like me', says openly gay MP
00:21
Moment Qatar World Cup ambassador describes homosexuality as ‘damage in the mind’
02:34
World Cup: Key things to know ahead of Qatar 2022
01:22
World Cup: Klopp ‘doesn’t like’ idea of players having to send political messages over Qatar
00:20
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says it’s ‘unfair’ to expect players to make political statements
01:39
World Cup: Prince William won’t travel to Qatar due to ‘busy diary’
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
00:55
Cop27: Climate summit enters fourth day as science and youth feature on main stage
01:03
UN secretary-general tells Cop27: ‘We are on a highway to climate hell’
01:24
Cop27: Rishi Sunak and James Cleverly arrive in Egypt
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
05:27
What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated
01:08
Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club
01:03
Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress
00:47
Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
01:21
Judge dismisses $3.8m defamation lawsuit against Phoebe Bridgers
00:40
Boy George wipes away tears after Matt Hancock enters I’m a Celebrity jungle
00:35
First look: Matt Hancock tackles ‘terrifying’ underwater task in second bushtucker trial
00:53
Charlene White asks Matt Hancock ‘why are you here?’ as he arrives in jungle
10:48
The White Lotus & Blockbuster | Binge or Bin
03:26
The White Lotus has 'done it again' with 'fresh' second season
03:00
Blockbuster has ‘promise’ but feels ‘padded out’
12:34
The Watcher & Somewhere Boy | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
28:36
Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship
01:25
Millennial Love’s Olivia Petter has psychic reading on her love life
46:06
Soma Sara on how sex education perpetuates rape culture and harmful myths about sex
01:31
How misogynistic uniform policies internalise victim blaming in school
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
00:55
SGI goal to plant 10 billion trees is ‘incredible’, says Sierra Leone environment minister
01:42
SGI shows Middle East is ‘serious’ about climate crisis, head of Kaust says
01:34
People of Saudi Arabia will benefit from sustainability, says preservation expert
01:02
‘We will never stop’: Saudi minister renews commitment to tackle climate change
01:09:13
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Egypt
01:39
‘Everybody will benefit’ from Saudi tree-planting says vegetation development CEO
01:54
How drones are helping to replenish dry deserts by planting trees from above
02:10