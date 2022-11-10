Martin Lewis shares checklist on how to cut your energy usage at home

Martin Lewis has shared his “get your house in order” checklist on the latest episode of his cost-slashing ITV show.

Using a huge screen to illustrate his points, he explained his key everyday tips to cut down on household costs on The Martin Lewis Money Show Live.

Among his pieces of advice are to invest in “tactical curtains” to keep the heat in at night, to check the temperature of your fridge and freezer, and to avail of a free water-saving shower head.

Watch this video to hear about the MoneySavingExpert founder’s “one-degree challenge.”

