Evri driver reveals surprise amount of money he makes per delivery

An Evri driver has revealed the surprising amount of money he makes per delivery in a viral video.

The driver, named Isaac, has given a rough breakdown of how much money a driver can earn from a day of delivering parcels and has captioned his post "Can you make £100 a day?"

He explains: “You're getting 50p a collection, no matter what you're collecting.

A postable gets you 38 pence, despite some postables not being able to be actually posted. You get 47 pence per packet that you deliver, and there's going to be a lot of packets.

“Your standard box gets you about 63 pence, unless it's heavy or you have to use two hands because then, it's £1.”