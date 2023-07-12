Cancer survivor wears glittering eyeballs after losing left eye as baby

A woman who lost her eye to cancer as a baby wears glittery and “full bling” eyeballs to “own” her differences.

Rachel Mayta, 33, was just 18 months old when her doctor spotted a white glow in her eye which led to her retinoblastoma diagnosis - a cancer of the eye.

The cancer was so advanced doctors made the choice to remove her eye in a two-hour operation and growing up, Rachel used a prosthetic eye.

She began to struggle with her self-confidence when she hit her 20s, after having surgery to replace the implant holding her prosthetic in place which made her missing eye look more apparent.

But now, Rachel wears “fun” eyes and has 20 different types – including gold, glittery and sparkly eyeballs.

“They are full bling. I just get to focus on being me rather than looking normal,” she said.