Rare cloud phenomenon opens up in Florida sky

A rare cloud phenomenon was caught opening up in the Florida sky on Wednesday, 10 January.

Known as a fallstreak hole, or punch hole cloud, is a rarely seen occurrence of when supercooled water in clouds suddenly evaporates, leaving a gaping hole in the sky.

Footage shows the camera panning across the clouds lining the sky, before zooming in on the amazing fallstreak hole

Fallstreak holes have previously been observed with a mini rainbow being captured in the fissure, such as in Australia in 2014