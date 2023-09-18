‘I’m a female Elvis impersonator - I’m so good people can’t tell I’m a not a man’

A female Elvis Presley impersonator who has travelled the world performing as the King of Rock and Roll says her voice is so similar to his that people can’t tell she’s female.

Jan Waite, 53, debuted her tribute act at a holiday camp at the age of three.

The mother-of-one, from Knebworth, Herts, believes she was the first female Elvis impersonator in the UK.

She says she has faced discrimination, with recent competition organisers telling her she potentially couldn’t perform because she was a woman.

Waite says a judge later told her they couldn’t tell the difference between her voice and a male impersonator’s.