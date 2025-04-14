Ferne McCann has opened up about experiencing intrusive thoughts after giving birth to her second child almost two years ago.

In an Instagram video posted on Monday, 14 April, the former The Only Way is Essex star, 34, described how she started to think she was a "bad mum" for having them.

Sharing an example, McCann added that she could be at a train station with her children and would think about the possibility of an accident happening, describing how she tries to stop herself from "completely spiralling."

"We need to normalise it... all we're trying to do is just protect our babies," McCann said.