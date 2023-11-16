Pelicans display bizarre ‘feeding frenzy’ off Florida coast

A pelican feeding frenzy was captured on a beach in Florida on Wednesday 15 November.

In footage shared by Joel Albair, a large group of birds are seen flapping around and diving into the water in Ponce Inlet, north of Orlando.

“A total feeding frenzy of pelicans today in Ponce Inlet,” Albair wrote, sharing the video on social media.

“I have never witnessed so many pelicans at one time.”

According to the National Park Service, there are two species of pelicans in Florida.

The more common brown pelican is seen all year round, while the migratory American white pelican spends its winters in Florida.