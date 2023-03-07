Owl accidentally takes two-week holiday on Florida cruise ship

A burrowing owl went on a two-week cruise vacation after accidentally boarding a Royal Caribbean ship in Florida.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) biologist was sent out to rescue the bird, which had flown onto the Symphony of the Seas ship.

The nine-inch tall owl, a threatened species in Florida, was eventually netted by the official and found to be in good health.

"With a diet consisting of mostly insects and sometimes small reptiles, birds, frogs, and rodents, the cruise ship was not an ideal or safe long-term habitat," the FWC said.

Sign up for our newsletters.