Hungry bear steals Chick-fil-A delivery from doorstep of Florida home

A hungry bear was caught on camera stealing a Chick-fil-A takeaway that had just been delivered to a Florida family’s home.

Paul Newman’s security camera captured the huge black bear walking up to the doorstep of his house, in Seminole County, before taking the bag of freshly dropped-off fast food.

“All the nuggets. Thirty nuggets and large fries,” Newman is heard saying in the video.

“Poof, just like that. He didn’t want the salad though, nothing to do with the salad... weird.”

