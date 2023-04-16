Florida man invents device to ‘kiss’ insects

A software developer has created a bizarre device to "kiss" bugs.

Justin, 34, created an invention he has dubbed "Bugkiss" to get to "first base" with insects such as worms and ants.

The product has gone viral on TikTok with over 15 million views and 2 million likes.

"The intended method to properly enjoy Bugkiss is to hold the silicone bite piece in your mouth, with the mini lips pointing out in the direction of the bugs," Justin, from Florida, US, said.

