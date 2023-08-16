Shirtless Florida man demanding refund throws rocks inside McDonald’s

An angry shirtless man threw rocks inside a Florida McDonald’s after demanding a refund.

CCTV footage from Thursday, 10 August, shows Luis Fernando-Hernandez Larraga storming around the restaurant demanding to get his money back as he was upset about his order.

An employee can be heard ordering Larraga to “get out” after he went behind the counter to confront staff members.

Storming out, he punches a till before throwing rocks around the store that he had just gathered from outside.

Larraga is also seen attempting to swing at an employee before he is ushered out.

He was arrested for disorderly intoxication and criminal mischief.