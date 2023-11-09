Python hunter wrangles 17ft-long snake in Florida national park

A python hunter wrangled a snake he said measured just over 17ft long in Florida’s Everglades National Park.

Footage posted to Instagram by Holden Hunter on Sunday (5 November) shows the huge reptile crossing a gravel road in the park just south of Miami before two men catch it.

Mr Hunter said the python was one of the largest caught in the state, weighing 89kg (198lb).

According to the United States Geological Survey, non-native Burmese pythons have established a breeding population in south Florida and are one of the most concerning invasive species in Everglades National Park.