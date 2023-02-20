POV video shows how world’s fastest fish hunt for first time

Researchers have captured a POV video that shows the world’s fastest fish hunting for the very first time.

Sailfish, who can swim at nearly 70mph, are widely considered the speediest in the ocean.

The creatures do not survive in captivity, making them extremely hard to study.

Researchers from Florida’s Nova Southeastern University managed to catch one fit it with a camera to study its movements.

Footage shows the 45kg fish catching a small tuna in a frenzy off the coast of Panama.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.