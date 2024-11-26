Hundreds of tiny frogs took over a Florida resident's garage just after they moved into the property.

Lenora Ramsey posted a TikTok video showing hordes of the tiny amphibians hopping through her home.

"We are currently undergoing what seems to be an infestation of sorts," Ramsey said as she filmed the unexplained spectacle.

"They just keep coming in the waves and masses... Apparently, I'm a frog mom now."

In a follow-up video, most of the frogs left the garage with a few trailing behind.