World-first flying bike that can reach speeds of 63mph now available to buy

A tech company has created the first ever commercially available flying bike - which can reach speeds of up to 63mph.

The Jetson One is fully electric, does not require a pilot's licence and could be yours for £68,000.

The bike was launched in October last year and has proved so popular orders are already being taken for 2023.

Makers Jetson, a Swedish-Polish company, says riders will feel like James Bond.

The forward-thinking brand say this is just the beginning and we'll all be zooming around in four-seater flying cars by 2030.

