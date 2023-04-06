Giant baked bean created with two tins of Heinz goes viral

A giant baked bean made using two tins of Heinz beans is “what the people need”, its creators have said, after going viral on social media.

Tom Snell, 25, and Dylan Hartigan, 27, both creatives in advertising, spent a Sunday afternoon creating a mammoth version of a regular baked bean and shot a mock campaign for it, garnering thousands of shares across social media platforms after initially being shared on Reddit.

“There is no real reason… People need a big bean in their lives,” Mr Snell said.

“How can we increase the enjoyment of a baked bean? By making one massive baked bean.”

