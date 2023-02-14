Man reveals what happened to his body after eating 2,000 eggs

A Scottish man has shared his amazing body transformation which he has attributed to eating around 2,000 eggs.

Ross MacFarlane, 34, weighed 18st 12lbs and struggled to cut down on his body fat despite trying various diets.

Now, two years and 2,000 eggs later, Mr MacFarlane has dropped more than five stone and slips easily into 32-inch jeans.

He has shared this video showing off his before and after pictures, delighted with the results of his six-egg breakfast routine.

“I sleep better, my heart rate is down to 60bpm and my blood and cholesterol levels are normal,” he said.

