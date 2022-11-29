Adorable red panda struggles to use new feeder at Japan zoo

An adorable red panda didn’t let the difficulty of using a new feeder stop it from having fun at a zoo in Japan.

The flame-haired mammal at Zoorasia in Yokohama tackled the new feeder, which, according to the zoo, is the size of a cub.

Footage shows the red panda standing on its hind legs to grab the feeder, before latching onto the rope and spinning itself around, prompting some Twitter users to compare it to Tarzan.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.