Watch: Bears destroy tents and ravage picnic tables at ‘campsite’

Watch as bears destroy tents and trash a picnic table at Oakland Zoo’s mock campsite, to encourage campers to stay safe in the forest.

According to the zoo’s website, approaching, disturbing or feeding black bears is likely to have “negative and dangerous outcomes” for both bears and people.

The zoo hosted its third annual “Bear Camp” event to celebrate National Black Bear Day on Saturday 1 June and also used the day to show the importance of “bear-proof” camping.

Guests watched the bears destroy a mock campsite set up by their keepers and learnt how to stay bear-aware while in the forest.