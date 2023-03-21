Georgia Harrison has shared the voice messages Stephen Bear sent her in the wake of her coming forward about revenge porn.

She exposed the messages in her new ITV documentary, Revenge Porn: Georgia vs Bear, which aired on Monday.

He can be heard denying his involvement in the distribution of a sex tape, telling her to “do your worst” when she said she’ll see him in court.

Bear was jailed for 21 months for sharing the video of them having sex in his garden on OnlyFans.

