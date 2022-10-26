Season's first grey seal pup born on Norfolk beach

The first grey seal pup of the season has been born at Horsey Beach in Norfolk.

This video shows the adorable baby making its first movements on the beach, which had the sands roped off to protect mothers and their young from disturbance.

Last breeding season, around 2,500 pups were born at the site, which is around 12 miles north of Great Yarmouth.

In a post, Friends of Horsey Seals urged people to “view the seals safely.”

