Gwyneth Paltrow believes “psychedelics” could be the “most interesting area” in addressing mental health.

Playing a game of “Slay or Nay?” with People, the actor revealed several uncommon health practices that she approves of, including medicinal mushrooms.

“Slay. I’m gonna say slay. I think that psychedelics are going to absolutely be — and currently are — the next, most interesting area in addressing mental health.”

“There’s incredible research coming out about these modalities.”

The Alcohol and Drug Foundation classifies magic mushrooms as psychedelic drugs, which means they can affect all the senses, altering a person’s thinking, sense of time and emotions.