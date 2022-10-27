Peccaries snack on Halloween pumpkins outside Arizona home

A group of peccaries were caught on camera munching away on the Halloween pumpkins left outside an Arizona home.

Chris Maxedon shared video of the wild animals eating his family’s holiday decorations in Ahwatukee.

This FOX 10 Phoenix report shows the pumpkin display as it was before it became a snack, with unicorn faces painted on the squash.

A peccary is a medium-sized, pig-like hoofed mammal found in the southwestern part of the United States.

