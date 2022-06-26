Hamster survives daring trip into stratosphere on flying balloon

A hamster has successfully returned to Earth after being launched into the stratosphere on a flying balloon.

The world’s most adorable astronaut reached a maximum altitude of 14 miles (23km) - and is in good health after being safely recovered from the sea off Japan’s Miyako Island.

According to the company that launched the hamster, Iwaya Giken, the camera stopped at 12 km above the ground, so there is no sight of the highest altitude or of the fall.

They plan to do the experiment again next month to record the full trip.

