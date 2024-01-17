King Charles’ door is “always open for Harry and Meghan” despite the late Queen’s apparent ‘fury’ over the couple claiming she had approved them naming their daughter Lilibet, a Royal author has said.

In Robert Hardman’s new book Charles III: New King. New Court. The Inside Story, he claims the late Queen was “as angry as I’d ever seen her” after the couple stated she had been “supportive” of the name.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (17 January), Mr Hardman insisted that the King is hopeful of a reconciliation with the couple.

He said: “The King is one of life’s optimists. he has a view that hopefully one day this will sort itself out. The door is always open is what I was firmly told.”