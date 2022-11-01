Harry Styles overtakes Ed Sheeran as Britain’s richest young celebrity

Harry Styles has been named as Britain’s richest young celebrity, knocking Ed Sheeran off the top spot.

Heat has released its “rich list” list for 2022, revealing the UK’s “most minted stars aged 30 and under.”

After debuting the list in 2016, the former One Direction band member has “leapfrogged” up the list, smashing past the £100m mark.

The magazine attributes his wealth to his chart-topping album Harry’s House, along with acting in films such as Don’t Worry Darling.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.