Pride in London: Heartstopper cast members march in parade

The cast of the hit Netflix teenage comedy-drama Heartstopper were spotted marching in London's Pride parade on Saturday (2 July).

Joe Locke, Kit Connor, Tobie Donovan, Sebastian Croft, Kizzy Edgell, and Corinna Brown were draped in LGBT flags as they took part in the march through the centre of the capital.

More than one million people are expected to attend the march, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

It is the first Pride in London since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

