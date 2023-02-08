The world’s largest dinosaur has arrived on UK soil for the first time.

A skeleton cast of the most complete dinosaur ever discovered, the titanosaur (Patagotitan mayorum), was flown from Buenos Aires to London Heathrow by IAG Cargo ahead of the Natural History Museum’s new exhibition Titanosaur: Life as the biggest dinosaur.

Weighing three times heavier than the museum’s famous resident Dippy the Diplodocus, the 37-metre creature is the same length as a British Airways Airbus A320 aircraft or four double-decker buses.

