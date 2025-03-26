BBC issue statement after critics raise concerns over new Hey Duggee character

The BBC has issued a statement after critics raised concerns about a new character on the hit CBeebies show Hey Duggee.

The show, aimed at five-year-olds, introduced racoon Wren and “their” siblings when talking about different characters in the episode “Sibling Badge”.

This prompted some viewers to believe the new character was non-binary, by the use of the pronoun “their”, with critics claiming the gender-neutral language was “inappropriate” and “confusing”, The Telegraph reports.

A BBC spokesman said: “We take our responsibility to our young audience and their families very seriously and take great to care that all content is appropriate. Everyone is welcome at CBeebies and in this case Wren the raccoon is not a non-binary character.”