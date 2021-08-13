Three groundbreaking ideas for the future of high-speed rail travel in Europe have been proposed by a number of companies.

Hyperloop, Maglev trains and a single European railway area have been suggested as climate-friendly options to transform mobility on the continent in years to come.

Spanish company Zeleros want to build a scalable hyperloop system capable of connecting cities in a matter of minutes, achieving speeds of 1,000km/h with zero emissions.

Maglev trains have been suggested by Polish company Nevomo as a more imminent European rail transformation, with the aim of implementing hyperloop once the technology is ready.