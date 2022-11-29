London museum repatriates looted Benin bronzes to Nigeria

A small museum in London has begun the repatriation process of Benin bronzes that were looted from Nigeria.

The Horniman Museum handed over ownership of the 72 treasured items that were taken by force in 1897 to the Nigerian government.

After the return was requested by Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments, the Horniman said it was the "moral and appropriate" response.

Six of the treasures were returned in a ceremony on Monday (28 November) kicking off the first wave of the process.

British troops stole the bronze items from Benin City.

