Watch: How to cook a perfect Christmas turkey using expert’s simple tricks

Carving up a turkey on Christmas day can seem like a daunting task.

Cutting up and serving such a large bird can be tricky - but an expert has shared simple tips to make the task easier.

Turkey farmer Tom Copas’s family has been breeding free-range, high-welfare Copas turkeys in Berkshire for more than 65 years – for his carving tips.

Resting the meat for at least 30 minutes out of the oven to relax will get your carving off to a good start - frees up the oven to get your roast potatoes finished off, Copas advised.

And ensure your knife is sharp, as having it blunt can be dangerous and “makes a real mess.”