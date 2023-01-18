Two cats spotted casually enjoying motorcycle ride through Indian city

A motorcyclist was spotted casually riding through an Indian city with two cats who came along for the ride.

One of the cats can be seen perched on his back while the other was chilling on the bike’s fuel tank in front.

This video shows the rider as he rode through the ring road around Bengaluru in southern India on 14 January.

Both of the animals appear nonchalant as they travelled at speed with their owner.

