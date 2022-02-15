Inside the real life love story which created Wordle

Online word-guessing game Wordle is all the rage right now.. But did you know it all started as a simple love story?

Software engineer Josh Wardle from New York decided to develop the game for his other half, Palak Shah to ease boredom during lockdown.

Wife Palak was a huge fan of the New York Times’ daily crossword, which prompted him to create Wordle.

Speaking to the New York Times - who recently bought the online game - he said: "I wanted to come up with a game that she would enjoy”.

