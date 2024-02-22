Katharine Hamnett has thrown away her CBE and said she is “disgusted to be British” over the government’s response to Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza.

The 76-year-old fashion designer also urged her followers to tell their MPs they will “never vote for them again unless they support a permanent ceasefire”.

“This is my CBE. It belongs in the dustbin, with [Rishi] Sunak and [Keir] Starmer,” Hamnett said, in a video shared on Instagram.

She is seen wearing a shirt with the phrase: “DISGUSTED TO BE BRITISH”.

Hamnett was appointed Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to the fashion industry in the 2011 New Year Honours.