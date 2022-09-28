ITV This Morning’s agony aunt Deirdre Sanders reveals breast cancer diagnosis

Deirdre Sanders, ITV This Morning's resident "agony aunt," has revealed that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

In a tweet, the show said: "As our beloved agony aunt, she's helped countless callers through the darkest moments of their lives, but for the past few months, Deidre has been going through a secret battle of her own after being diagnosed with breast cancer."

Speaking after the revelation on Wednesday, 28 September, Ms Sanders said she was going to sing a "hymn of praise" for the NHS for their "brilliant" and speedy response to her symptoms.

