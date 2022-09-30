Comedian Jack Barry on why ‘monogamy is outdated’

Actor, writer, and comedian Jack Barry joins us this week on Millennial Love to debunk the misconceptions around polyamory, and discuss why monogamy might be an “outdated” practice, explaining how having multiple sexual partners can strengthen your relationship.

“It would be mad if you did just stop finding other people attractive,” Jack says, opening up about his and his partner’s polyamorous relationship.

