Tiny 10ft-wide house ‘built out of spite’ on sale for over $600,000 in Florida

A tiny, 10ft-wide house has been listed for $619,000 in Florida.

The two-bedroom property was completed earlier this year on a leftover lot in the north resort city of Jacksonville Beach.

A next-door neighbour who had been using the site as a garden persuaded others to complain about the tiny house development at a public hearing vote - and the board was successfully convinced to disallow adjustments.

The developer, however, took this as a challenge and according to Ryan Wetherhold of Oceanside Real Estate, almost built it “out of spite”.

The property hit the market this March but has yet to sell.