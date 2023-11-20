Jada Pinkett Smith reflects on having to ‘hang in there’ with Will Smith marriage

Jada Pinkett Smith has opened up on having to “hang in there” in her marriage to Will Smith.

It comes after the actor and talk show host shared revelations about their relationship in her memoir, Worthy.

In a previous interview to promote the book, Pinkett Smith told People that, while the pair aren’t legally divorced, they have been living separately since 2016.

Speaking on Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM, Pinkett Smith reflected on her “emotional immaturity” in her relationship.