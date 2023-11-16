Jada Pinkett-Smith reveals what attracted her to husband Will Smith

Jada Pinkett-Smith has opened up on what she finds attractive about her husband, Will.

Speaking on Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast, Pinkett-Smith opened up on her family life and values. The interview comes after she previously revealed she and her husband had been separated for several years.

She told Cotton: “He’s just always looking for a laugh. I don’t care what’s going on. The world is stir crazy right now and he is just looking for the laugh.

“Me, I’m always contemplative, deep, and he’s like ‘I know, but check this out’. But he was also able to do both. And he’s a climber. He doesn’t like to quit.”