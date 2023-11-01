Jada Pinkett Smith says Oscar’s slap was moment she decided to stand by Will

Jada Pinkett Smith said the moment Will Smith struck presenter Chris Rock during the Oscars was the moment she “decided to stand by” her husband’s side.

“I knew it was going to be an intense reaction”, she said on BBC’s The One Show, addressing what happened during the 2022 Academy Awards.

“It’s funny how intense situations can amplify love. It was a pretty difficult time, but it drew us closer, so it’s crazy how things work”, the actress added.

Earlier this month, Jada revealed she and Will have been separated since 2016, confirming they are living “completely separate lives” during a bombshell interview with NBC’s Hoda Kotb.