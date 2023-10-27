Will Smith tells Jada she’s ‘taken a lot of bullets’ for their relationship

Will Smith has told his wife Jada that she has “taken a lot of bullets” for them during their relationship.

The comment comes after Jada revealed she and her husband had been separated for several years.

Speaking on the Toure Show, Jada said: “He said, ‘I am so proud of you, you have taken a lot of bullets for us. He said ‘I could never do this’. He said ‘ I love you and I am with you’ and we have had to come a long way to get to this moment.”

